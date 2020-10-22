Training on horticulture avenues for sustainable income held

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 22: Central Institute of Horticulture Medziphema, under the initiative of Noklak police led by superintendent of police Dr PritpalKuar, organised a two-day farmers’ training on horticulture avenues for sustainable income to empower farmers and self-help groups of Noklak, the youngest district of Nagaland.

Altogether 54 trainees from self-help groups and Thang Range Public Organisation attended the training programme which concluded on Thursday.

The two-day programme mainly focused on avenues in horticulture, high density plantation of orchards, hands on training on processing and value addition of horticulture crops.

Addressing trainees, Noklak deputy commissioner Reny Wilfred expounded on the scope and potential of agri and allied sector production in the district and prospect of market avenues for the farmers. He said the district administration will fully support any kind of life changing activities. Wilfred hoped that the farmers and the self -help groups would start a new method of farming as a means of value addition after the training.

Stating that there is plenty of cardamom, ginger, tapioca in the district, he said the district administration has taken with the authorities for funding to start an agri processing unit and model agri farm at Noklak. In her address, Kaur stressed that the farmers have to shift from traditional style of farming to a scientific method of farming in order to increase the production and also to enhance the quality. Describing the farmers as the backbone of the society, she advised the trainees to share the knowledge gained from the training with friends and neighbours.

Assistant horticulture specialist, Central Institute of Horticulture, Dr Moasosang Longkumer spoke on awareness on horticulture avenues. He said horticulture is one of the important aspects of sustainability for livelihood. Longkumer urged the trainees to start a kitchen garden in every household to add nutritional security to every family. He also stressed on the concept of high density and meadow orchard plantation. “This is a shift in farmers’ perception from production to productivity and profitability which can be achieved through high density planting,” he stated.

Post harvest technologist Vinika Aomi explained in detail about hands-on training on processing and value addition of horticulture crops in guava juice preparation, jack fruit chips, green chilies pickles and ginger candy. She also imparted knowledge on mushroom cultivation, kiwi candy and mango pickles. Onion seeds and guava saplings were distributed to the farmers during the training.