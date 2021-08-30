HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 29: Karbi Farmers Association (KFA – Tingku Engti faction) organised training on spinning of eri silk cum distribution of yarns at Uttar Phonglokpet Domdui LP School under Langpher MAC Constituency on Sunday. The training programme was organised in collaboration with assistant director of sericulture, Diphu.

Inspector of sericulture, Longki Timung; master trainer Susil Timung, farm manager of Eri & Seeds, Lalsanglien Veiphei and assistant manager, CMG, Tichom Gaon, Manoj Kr. Timung conducted the training on the scientific rearing of silk for increase of production. Silk yarns were distributed to the trainees. KFA president Tingku Engti; general secretary Soronsing Rongpi, vice president Robinson Teron and other KFA leaders were present in the training programme.

On Saturday, the KFA conducted a training programme on scientific management of cattle rearing and scientific fodder cultivation was held at Baking Bithepi LP School, Howraghat. The training focused on scientific rearing of cattle to make local breeds to jersey for increase of milk production. The need for scientific fodder cultivation for cattle rearing was also spoken by resource persons.

Spraying machines were given to farmers in the training programme.

Manager of Manja Cattle Demonstration Farm, Dr. Brahmananda Borah, manager of Fodder Demonstration Farm, Dr. Larshika Hansepi and block veterinary officer, Howraghat, Dr Longchong Engti were present in the training programme.