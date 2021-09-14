Training prog on horticulture organised

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 13: One-day training programme on horticulture was organised for farmers of Tekelangjun by Karbi Farmers Association (KFA) in collaboration with assistant director, Horticulture at Tekelangjun Serdihun Club, under Korkhanti Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in Karbi Anglong.

Deputy director of Marketing, Agriculture, Rajen Phangcho, agriculture development officer (ADO), Samelangso, Sannidhya Sourav Buragohain and ADO, Soil Testing, Abhijit Chetia gave a talk on horticulture for increasing the income of the farmers. They encouraged the farmers to take up horticulture as the soil is very suitable. Horticulture crops like lemon, areca nut, dragon fruit, etc. can be cultivated.

In the function spades were also distributed to farmers.

President of KFA, Tingku Engti and finance secretary, Longki Tisso, assistant finance secretary, Robinson Rongpher, president of Tekelangjun KFA branch, Semsing Engti and secretary, Monindra Rongpi were also present.

