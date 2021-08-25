Training programme on cotton cultivation held in Bakaliaghat

HT Correspondent

BAKALIAGHAT, Aug 24: A one day training programme on cotton cultivation was held on Tuesday at Naamghar premises of Bakaliaghat under Langsomepi Development Block. The programme was organised by the Agriculture department, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Raju Deka, senior ADO and demonstration officer of Community Canning and Training Centre attended as resource person of the programme. Mantu Saikia, ADO Bakalia circle, Budheswar Hanse Langsomepi block co-ordinator, and agriculture extension assistant (AEAs) under Bakalia ADO circle were present on the occasion. A total of 69 farmers took part in the training.

