Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: For commissioning of double line and other infrastructure development work at Dudhnoi, Krishnai, Goalpara and Pancharatna stations of Rangiya division from February 22 to 27, Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken Non- Interlocking works in Pancharatna – Dudhnoi section. This will help timely commissioning of the double line work and accordingly some trains have been cancelled and few others have been diverted.

Cancellation of train services from February 24 to 27: Train No. 12346 Guwahati – Howrah Saraighat Express, train No. 15811/12 Dhubri – Guwahati – Dhubri Express, train No. 07523/07524 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon DEMU special, train No. 05803/05804 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger special and train No. 05019/05020 Guwahati – Mendipathar – Guwahati passenger special.

Cancellation of train service on February 24: Train No. 15621 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar (T) Express, train No. 19616 Kamakhya – Udaipur Express, train No. 14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cant Express, train No. 14038 New Delhi – Silchar Express and train No. 19305 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya Express.

Cancellation of train service on February 25: Train No. 22502 New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru Express, train No. 15622 Anand Vihar (T) – Kamakhya Express, train No. 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special, train No. 15417 Alipurduar – Silghat Town and train No. 02983 Bangalore Cant – Agartala special.

Cancellation of train service on February 26: Train No. 22512 Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express, train No. 22449 Guwahati – New Delhi Express, train No. 15418 Silghat Town – Alipurduar Express, train No. 13282 Rajendra Nagar (T) – Dibrugarh Express and train No. 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express.

Cancellation of train service on February 27: Train No. 15655 Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express and train No. 19306 Kamakhya – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express.

Cancellation of train service on February 28: Train No. 19615 Udaipur – Kamakhya Express, train No. 14620 Firozpur Cant – Agartala Express, train No. 14037 Silchar – New Delhi Express and train No. 13281 Dibrugarh – Rajendra Nagar (T) Express.

Moreover, Train No. 12345 Howrah – Guwahati Saraighat Express is cancelled from February 23 to 26; train No. 13247 Kamakhya – Rajendra Nagar (T) Express is cancelled on Feb 24 and 25; train No. 02984 Agartala – Bangalore Cant special is cancelled on March 1 and train No. 15905 Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express is cancelled on March 3.

Diversion of train services: Train No. 15905 Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express of February 24 is diverted to run via New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya. Moreover, train No. 15644 Kamakhya – Puri Express of February 24 and train No. 12504 Agartala – Bangalore Cant Express of February 26 is diverted to run via Kamakhya – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon.