Trains to New Coochbehar on electric track with revised timing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 12: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run few trains on electric traction up to New Coochbehar.

In view of traction change from diesel to electric at New Coochbehar instead of New Jalpaiguri, timings of the trains have been revised. It has also been decided to extend the services of some special trains up to 30-06-2021 as per existing timings, stoppages, composition and days of run for convenience of passengers.

Timings of the following trains have been revised for electric traction change:

Timings of Train No. 05955/05956 Kamakhya – Delhi Special (leaving from Delhi on 12-03-2021 and from Kamakhya on 14-03-2021) have been revised at New Coochbehar, Falakata, Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri Road and New Jalpaiguri railway stations.

Timings of Train No. 05960/05959 and 05962/05961 Dibrugarh – Howrah Special (leaving from Howrah and Dibrugarh on 14-03-2021) have been revised at Barpeta Road, Sorbhog, Bongaigaon, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Fakiragram junction, Kamakhyaguri, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Falakata, Dhupguri, New Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Kishanganj and Harichandrpur railway stations.

Timings of Train No. 02346/02345 Guwahati – Howrah Special (leaving from Howrah on 14-03-2021 and from Guwahati on 15-03-2021) have been revised at New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Falakata and New Jalpaiguri railway stations.

Timings of Train No. 03182/03181 Silghat Town – Kolkata Special (leaving from Kolkata on 15-03-2021 and from Silghat on 16-03-2021) have been revised at New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar and New Jalpaiguri railway stations.

Services of the following special trains have been extended for the period from 01-04-2021 to 30-06-2021:

Services of Train No. 02514/02513 Guwahati – Secunderabad Weekly Special leaving from Guwahati on Thursday and from Secunderabad on Saturday have been extended on nominated days.

Services of Train No. 05612/05611 Silchar – Guwahati Special leaving from Silchar on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and from Guwahati on Monday, Thursday and Saturday have been extended on nominated days.

Services of Train No. 02549/02550 Kamakhya – AnandVihar (T) Superfast Special leaving from Kamakhya and AnandVihar (T) everyday have been extended.

Services of Train No. 05713/05714 Katihar – Patna Intercity Express Special leaving from Katihar and Patna everyday have been extended.

The details of timings of these trains are available in Railway’s website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to see these details before undertaking their journey.