Transfer of SP, DSP is not solution: Dilip Nunisa

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 16: Halali Progressive Society (HPWS) president and former DHD chairman Dilip Nunisa has expressed anguish over the transfer of Dima Hasao SP Bir Bikram Gogoi and DSP Surya Kanta Morang at a time when the Gauhati High Court is monitoring the investigation of the case.

The High Court has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by DIG Dilip Kumar De to find out the truth behind the kidnapping and killing of militant-turn businessman Santosh Hojai.

Hojai was abducted by five unidentified men from his residence at Damadi Hawar under Harangajao police station on April 24 evening and six days later, his decomposed body was found buried near the NH 27.

Several organisations in Dima Hasao including Nunisa have been demanding the arrested of the DSP for allegedly being involved in the abduction and killing of Hojai.

However, the state government has transferred SP Bir Bikram Gogoi as commandant of 23rd APBN (IRB) in Karbi Anglong and Surya Kanta Morang as DSP of Katlichera in Hailakandi district on Friday.

“Instead of arrest and taking action against DSP who is involved in the killing of Santosh Hojai, the government has protected them by transferring from the hill district. The transfer of SP and DSP is not the solution. It is injustice. The people demand immediate arrest of DSP Morang and taking over the case by CBI find out the truth,” he said.

He said that civil societies and other organisation will continue their agitation till arrest of culprits involved in the killing.