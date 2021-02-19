‘Translated Assamese fictions popular in West Bengal’

11-day Sivasagar Book Fair 2021 gets underway

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 19: Kolkata-based translator Basudev Das on Thursday said he has been repaying a small portion of his debt he owes to Assam as his birth place by translating Assamese fiction and other literary works into Bangla.

Inaugurating the 11-day Sivasagar Book Fair 2021, organised by Khoj in association with Sivasagar district administration in Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha Khetra on Thursday, Das said that while in Kolkata he discovered the rich literary treasures of Assam and began translating Homen Borgohain’s essays which instantly received wide acceptance in Bengal literary circle.

Das has so far translated writings of Birendra Kumar Bhattacharjya, Syed Abdul Malik, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and many more and the readers of Assamese literary works through his translation is growing everyday in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the Yuvamohotsov, All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah, said that reading books keeps civilisation going and ensures development of a nation.

In his address, Sivasagar deputy commissioner Bishnu Kamal Bora said that book fairs inspires young writers and creates a congenial atmosphere for reading and writing. The organising committee conferred Rongpur Gaurov 2020 on noted writer and former president of the Sadou Asom Kobi Sanmilan Prama Gogoi in the inaugural function.

Khoj president Rohini Gogoi hoisted the flag while Samiran Phukan delivered the welcome address. Three books were released by Basudev Das in the meeting which was attended among others by Prof Nahendra Padun, distinguished linguist, S Murulidharan, executive director, ONGC, Assam Asset, Alhaj Sayed Ahmed Kabir and Dr Udayaditya Rajkonwar.