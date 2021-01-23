Transparent training concludes at Batgoan in Barpeta

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Jan 23: The three-days training of all the beneficiaries for building a smooth and transparent village under the initiative of PHED of Barpeta District came to an end on Saturday.

Notably, the first phase training for 100 persons from 100 villages was held at Barpeta Zilla Sahitya Sabha Bhavan from January 21 to 23 and will held again from January 27 to 29 for 50 people in the second phase. At the concluding ceremony of the first phase of training, the quality of pure water in Bampara Primary School under Batgaon Panchayat was tested in the presence of people of the area and the District Counsellor Arpana President.