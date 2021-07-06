Tree felling cripples Jokai reserve forest, wallows in neglect

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 5: Jokai reserve forest, 15 km from Dibrugarh town, has been in a state of neglect.

It is worthwhile to mention that when the country is celebrating 72nd Van Mahotsav, Jokai Botanical garden cum Germplasm centre stands in a neglected state.

The picturesque garden situated amidst the greenery of the Jokai reserve forest is a store house of many aromatic plants and medicinal plants. The Jokai reserve forest which covers an area of 11,000 square metres is a rich treasure trove of various species of flora and fauna including several valuable species which are nearly extinct now.

North Eastern Council (NEC) had sanctioned Rs 71.41 lakh for revamp of the Jokai Botanical garden but it seems that nothing has been changed to upgrade the reserve forest.

Sources said the money was siphoned off by some corrupt officials.

“Felling down of trees is a regular activity in the reserve forest. But even after being aware of illegal activities inside the forest, officials seem to be silent on the matter. If cutting down of trees inside the forest is going on then one day the Jokai reserve forest will vanish,” alleged Dhanti Saikia, a local resident of Jokai.

He further said, “There is no proper boundary to guard the forest. The fund was sanctioned for its boundary but some corrupt forest officials siphoned off the money.”

The reserve forest like many other reserve forests, sanctuaries and national parks of the state is very poorly guarded in terms of manpower. There is also a nursery inside the botanical garden with several species of plants but presently it stands in a rundown condition.

Former Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Laya Madduri has taken initiatives to develop the Jokai reserve forest.