Tree plantation under Mangaldai Road division 

MANGALDAI, July 14: As a part of the nationwide program ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’, a tree plantation program was organised at Dalgaon under Mangaldai road division on July 13. Senior citizen and social worker Daneswar Saharia of Dal gaon formally inaugurated the program by planting a sapling on the side of the road from Garakhat to NH-15 constructed under PMGSY. Notably, a total of 500 saplings were planted on either side of the road. In the program, Sameer Choudhury, circle officer, Dalgaon; Bhupendra Malakar, executive engineer, Mangaldai Road division; assistant executive engineer Sariful Hussain; social worker Kulen Hazarika among others were also present.