Tributes Paid To Lata Mangeshkar In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: Under the campaign of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Ministry of Tourism (North-East), Govt. of India hosted a musical event titled ‘Tribute To The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar’, an initiative by Byatikram Group at Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, Panbazar, Guwahati on Tuesday to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar.

With a host of musical soirees and tributes, the program started with a floral tribute to the legendary singer and henceforward by felicitation of a host of dignitaries on dais such as Bimal Borah, minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs; Govt. of Assam; Manisha Hazarika, eminent singer and social activist; Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Munera Azam, Kamal Lochan Das, retired deputy director general, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Kausar J Hilaly, CEO, GMDA; Sudarshan Thakur, secretary, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra; Kopil Bora, actor; Kumar Bhaskar Jyoti, cultural worker, etc., hence commencing with an introduction on Lata Mangeshkar’s beautiful journey and her immeasurable contribution to Indian music. The program had a live painting session, participated by the female artists of Assam such as Alpana Phukan, Suranjana Borgohain, Ditimoni Das, Indrani Deka, and Arundhati Choudhury. Also, prominent singers of Assam such as Anindita Paul, Subasana Dutta, Rupam Bhuyan, Padmanav Bordoloi, Nahid Afrin, Mayuri Rajbonshi R, and Mandeep Mahanta paid their musical tribute to Lata by performing her timeless melodies.

Sankha Shubhra Devbarman, regional director (North East), Ministry of Tourism, Govt. Of India, said, “Lata Ji had a beautiful connection with North East and has sung a good number of songs under the legendary singers of North East such as Sachin Devvarman, Rahul Devvarman, and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika which will always remain in the hearts of the people of North-East India.”

In memory of the late artist and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Manisha Hazarika, said, “I believe Bhupen Da and Lata Didi lighting up the heavens with their beautiful voices. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Bimal Borah said, “Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the ‘Queen of Melody’, left a remarkable impact with her melodious voice in the hearts of the people and passed on from generations to generations. She has left a void in our nation that cannot be filled.”

The program concluded with a beautiful note by sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s journey and our role to preserve and promote her immense contributions. In her career that spanned for several decades, she lent her voice for over 30,000 songs and sang popular tracks in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages.