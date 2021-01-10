Trinity Chapel Church inaugurated at West Karbi Anglong

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 10: Father Januarius Sangma, Provincial of Guwahati Province in presence of Parish Priest of Sojong, Father Lukas Marak, Parish Priest Father Gabriel G Momin, Father Denu Sangma, Father CL Thomas and Father Francis Xaviour Lakra blessed and inaugurated the Holy Trinity Chapel Church at Indiranagar No 5 village in West Karbi Anglong on Sunday.
While delivering the sermon before hundreds of Catholic believers, Father Januarius Sangma said that building a church for the believers is as important as regularly attending the church. He further requested all believers to attend the mass regularly.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.