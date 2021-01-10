Trinity Chapel Church inaugurated at West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 10: Father Januarius Sangma, Provincial of Guwahati Province in presence of Parish Priest of Sojong, Father Lukas Marak, Parish Priest Father Gabriel G Momin, Father Denu Sangma, Father CL Thomas and Father Francis Xaviour Lakra blessed and inaugurated the Holy Trinity Chapel Church at Indiranagar No 5 village in West Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

While delivering the sermon before hundreds of Catholic believers, Father Januarius Sangma said that building a church for the believers is as important as regularly attending the church. He further requested all believers to attend the mass regularly.