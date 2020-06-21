Tripartite meeting to resolve blockade issue at Baghjan

OIL losing 585 MT of crude oil, 0.64 MMSCM of natural gas due to bandhs, blockades

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 20: In a bid to resolve the blockade issue at Baghjan, a tripartite meeting was held at office of Tinsukia deputy commissioner with representatives of Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha, officials of district administration and Oil India Limited (OIL) on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Tinsukia deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu, superintendent of police Siladitya Chetia, OIL chairman-cum-managing director Sushil Chandra Mishra, director (HR&BD) Biswajit Roy, director (operations) Pankaj Kumar Goswami and other senior officials of OIL.

“Due to stoppage/ blockades, there was production loss of 585 MT of crude oil and 0.64 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on Friday. Operations were disrupted in 30 Oil wells and 5 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades was 7627 MT crude oil, 9.87 MMSCM of natural gas,” an OIL statement here stated.

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of steel conducted a video conference meeting on Friday with CMD and directors of OIL on the issue of continued blockades that has been severely hampering the progress of work at site.

Meanwhile, environment impact assessment study has been in progress by M/s ERM India Pvt. Limited, to carry out the environment and ecological survey within the vicinity of Baghjan 5, including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri–Motapung Beel.

TERI has installed all units for particular matter, SOx, NOx and noise level measurement in and around Baghjan blowout well and regular monitoring has begun from all installed units. Joint inspection and assessment by TERI and OIL team is in progress in land area and water bodies including the area near Maguri Motapung bridge due to the blowout incident.

“Installation of equipment at site near blowout well completed. Installation of all other equipment is in progress and expected to be completed today. Trial data acquisition started,” said an OIL official.

“Testing of Athey Wagon (equipment for fighting oil field fire) and Bull Dozer are completed. Testing of assembled Blow Out Preventer (BOP) is in progress and assembling of well capping stack is in progress. Testing of other equipment mobilized from ONGC is in progress by expert team of M/s. Alert, Singapore at OIL CMT Yard and Equipment Yard in association with CMT-ONGC team and OIL technical team,” informed an OIL official.

However, survey for assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration is in progress, it added.