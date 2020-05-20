Triple murder accused killed in an encounter by Dibrugarh police

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 19: Former SSB jawan Sanjay Das, who killed three persons of his family at Hukan Pukhuri, Dibrugarh, was killed by Dibrugarh police in an encounter at about 3 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ex-jawan had shot dead his wife Swapna (48), son Nabajyoti (22) at his residence in Hukanpukhuri area of Dibrugarh. He then proceeded to kill his 76-year-old maternal uncle Ghanakanta Hazarika with his .32 caliber licensed pistol.

After committing the triple murder, the killer was on the run while police immediately launched a massive manhunt after sounding a red alert across all police stations in the district and border areas.

According to locals, a three hours encounter took place between police and the accused and after that Sanjay was killed in firing.

The encounter took place at a distance of about 300 metres from his house at Hukan Pukhuri. He was hiding in an abandoned building. After 3 hours effort by police to catch him alive, the said Sanjay Das fired few rounds at police. Having no option, police also started counter firing. The accused sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and ultimately died.

Dibrugarh SP Sreejith T said, “After getting information about his whereabouts, we cordoned off the entire area and try to convince him to surrender. We informed Fire and safety personnel to neutralized him but he fired upon us and we fired at him. During the three hours of encounter he was killed in firing.”

Dibrugarh SP said he was a habitual gambler and an alcoholic. A few days back he even sold his car to an individual from Dhemaji district to support his gambling habits.