HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 8: On Tuesday night a 12-wheeled truck, AS-01-DD-7790, turned turtle near Lakhijan Krist Jyoti School under Bokajan Police Station.

The truck was carrying iron scrapes from Dillai Cement Factory towards Tinsukia and lost its balance on a turn. The driver and handyman both escaped with minor injuries.