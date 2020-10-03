Truckers call off blockade against Nagaland

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 2: The indefinite economic blockade called by five truck associations demanding safety and security of truck drivers in Nagaland was called off at 6.30 pm on Friday after Dimapur deputy commissioner gave written assurance to expedite investigation into the killing of a truck driver Jiten Gogoi in Dimapur on September 20.

The blockade entered fourth day on Friday affecting supply of all essentials to Nagaland and Manipur.

Five truckers’ unions – Dimapur District Truck Owners’ Association, Dimapur Truck Drivers’ Union, Dimapur District Truck Drivers’ Welfare Trade Union, Lahorijan and Khatkhati Truckers’ Welfare Society and Bokajan Truck Owners’ Association – have imposed the blockade demanding the Nagaland government to take prompt against the perpetrators of the killing, compensate the family of the deceased, revocation of multi taxation and rollback of lease system by Dimapur Municipal Council..

Over 500 vehicles, including fuel/LPG tankers bound for Nagaland and Manipur were stranded at different locations in Lahorijan on NH 39 and Dillai Gate on NH 36 along Assam-Nagaland border due to the blockade.

However, 59 vehicles transporting perishable items and goods for the paramilitary forces had been allowed to enter Dimapur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Dimapur deputy commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan in a meeting with Dimapur commissioner of police and transporters has sent a written assurance to expedite the investigations and bring it to a logical conclusion.

The notice also stated that the compensation to the family members of the deceased driver will be paid provided the innocence of the victim is unequivocally established during the course of investigation. On regards to the DMC lease system, the notice further read that the DC is not the competent authority to decide on the matter and it would be flagged to the Nagaland government for perusal and further directives.

Lahorijan and Khatkhati Truckers’ Welfare Society president Kheholi Kibami while speaking to this correspondent said, “We have resolved to lift the blockade as Dimapur DC has assured in pen and paper that the case shall be pursued in high spirit and justice would be delivered to the victim’s family at the earliest. We have sent an immediate financial assistance of Rs 93,000 for the funeral rights of the deceased driver who is survived by his parents, wife and two kids.