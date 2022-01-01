TU Initiative for Preservation of Precious Sanchipat Manuscript

HT Correspondent

The Department of Assamese, Tezpur University in association with Asomiya Club here is taking an initiative for the preservation and reading of precious Sanchipat-manuscript ever known as Sanchipator puthi.

It is significant that at a time when today’s generation is moving away from acquiring knowledge on Sanchipat-manuscript considered as precious wealth of the history of Assamese literature and culture, Tezpur University’s pioneering initiative in scientific preservation of all the Sanchipat-manuscripts kept in different Namghars and Satras motivating the younger generation to read the same, is a welcome move.

As part of the iconic journey which started from historic Nikamul Satra here, a three day long workshop with the subject ‘Sanchipatia puthi pathan aru sangrakshyan’ was organised at Gahan Uddyan here which concluded recently. Attending the concluding function of the three day long workshop, satradhikar cum president of Nikamul Satra, Subha Brata Deva Goswami urged the people involved to preserve the sanchipat scripts in a scientific and proper manner.

Altogether 30 participants took part in the workshop and vowed to shoulder their responsibility of cleaning, reading and preserving a total of 50 Sanchipat-manuscripts. It is worth mentioning that satradhikar of a number of satras and office bearers of satra-mahasabha took part in the three-day workshop and suggested making arrangements for reading the Sanchipat-manuscript among the students.

Chaired by president of Asomiya Club, Aruna Devi, the event was conducted by secretary of the club, Anu Devi Mahanta.

Attending the programme, convener of a sub-committee formed for a resurvey and preservation of historic monuments of Tezpur highlighted a brief report on the matter.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Dr. (Professor) Rajat Rangini from College of Teacher Education (CTE), Nalbari who graced the three day long workshop as resource person, termed the event a historic one.

Another resource person, from the Assamese department of TU, Dr. Sanjib Pal Deka said that the spontaneous participation of nearby satras in the workshop with their manuscripts was a good sign and urged the new generation to be a part of this historic journey.

In the meantime, on the sideline of the programme, briefing the media, Dr. Deka mentioned that, though these manuscripts are kept orderly in the altar of namghars, due to the lack of knowledge many of us are yet to comprehend its importance. “So it is a noble effort from our end to make it readable for the new generation just taking it out from the naamghar’s altar,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, vice president of Asomiya Club, Hemanta Lahkar urged support from all concerned in this journey. Among others, satradhikar of Boralimora Satra, Sobhan Mahanta spoke on the occasion. The participants received certificates as a mark of appreciation.