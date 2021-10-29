TU student faces sexual harassment slur

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Oct 28: A case of sexual harassment against a student of Tezpur University has been registered here at the Tezpur Sadar police station vide case no. 2375/21. An FIR was filed at the police station by a female student of the MBBT department alleging sexual harassment caused to her by a male student of the same department. As per sources, the name of the male student is Kaushal Agarwal and he was arrested by the police from the university campus on Wednesday.

