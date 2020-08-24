Tuliram announces pre-poll offers for KA people

Prepare for assembly polls, BJP workers told

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Aug 23: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has asked BJP workers to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls due in 2021.

The BJP had won all four seats- Diphu, Baithalangso, Bokajan and Howraghat in two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in 2016 assembly elections.

“We have fulfilled all promises made before the last assembly elections,” Ronghang said addressing an extended executive meeting of Bithung Rengthama Mandal BJP Committee at Tumpreng in West Karbi Anglong on Sunday.

Claiming that the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to change the development scenario of the twin hills, the CEM criticised previous Congress and ASDC governments for doing nothing for the hill people.

The CEM also highlighted all development and welfare projects undertaken in 26 MAC constituencies and said.

He informed that the stadium and sports complex is nearing completion and it will be inaugurated just before the assembly elections.

He also assured that land pattas to be given to the original settlers of Rongkhang Reserve Forest within December this year.

The CEM further informed that 2,400 NFSA cards will be issued to the BPL families of West Karbi Anglong immediately.

In the meeting, 11 members from Opposition parties joined the BJP.

The meeting was presided over by Tarjan Langthasa and attended by MACs Pawan Kr Ray, Chandra Br Chetri, Veterinary Dev. Board chairman Ditolal Hasnu, Rongkhang LAMPS chairman Mongol Bey and Bithung Rengthama VDC chairman Ramson Rongpi.

A 65-member Bithung Rengthama Mandal BJP Committee led by Tarjan Langthasa as president and Sarsing Terang as general secretary was formed in the meeting.