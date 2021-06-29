Tuliram asks everyone to get vaccinated

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 28: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has asked everyone to take the Covid vaccine to stop the further spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Covid kit distribution programme organised for the senior citizens of Diphu town at Marwari Mandir here on Monday, the CEM said, “After the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we are again experiencing the second wave. To prevent the outbreak of the third wave one must follow Covid protocols during the lockdown and each and every person should get vaccinated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a nationwide free vaccine drive. It is our moral responsibility to get vaccinated if we want to stay free of Covid-19.”

He further said, “KAAC, joint director of Health Services and Diphu Medical College & Hospital are working together as a team to reach each and every person for a free vaccination. I humbly urge everyone to come forward to take a vaccine to stop further spread of the virus.”

The CEM asked everyone to wear a mask while going out from home, maintain social distancing and regularly use hand sanitisers.

The Covid kit distribution was initiated by executive member (EM), KAAC, Ratan Teron.

The senior citizens of Diphu were handed over face masks, hand sanitisers and vitamin C tablets. More than 50 senior citizens were given Covid kits by the CEM. In this regard, EM Teron said that Covid kits will be distributed to the elderly in Lumbajong Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency. He also urged everyone to follow Covid protocol to stay safe from Covid-19.

Earlier, the CEM launched sanitisation of the KAAC Secretariat building which was executed by Gleam Healthcare Pvt. Limited. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of a new office building of joint director, handloom & textiles (Hills) at 5 km, Lumding Road.

BJP district president Dhansing Teron, MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, EM Mangal Sing Timung, MAC Richard Tokbi and Ajit Dey, former MLA Dr. Mansing Rongpi among others were present in the functions.