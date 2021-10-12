Tuliram assures 2,000 govt jobs before MAC election  

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Oct 11: Gearing up for the coming election to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) the BJP is holding rallies in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee held Peace and Development Rally at Waisong Stadium, here in West Karbi Anglong. The rally was for 5 Rongkhang, 6 Bithung Rengthama and 8 Hamren Member of Autonomous Council constituencies.

Attending as the chief guest, chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said that fight for autonomous state will continue along with development activities at the same time. He highlighted and compared the development activities during the BJP’s tenure with those during the Congress regime.

The CEM, saying that Rome was not built in a day; it will take time for the upliftment of the entire district. He also assured to give 2,000 government jobs before the MAC election.

MP Horensing Bey in his speech once again made a scathing attack on the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Jones Ingti Kathar. MP Bey said Kathar is misleading the Karbi educated youths in the name of Sixth Scheduled enhancement. The MP asked Kathar to encourage the youths to appear for UPSC and other competitive examinations instead of misleading them.

In the rally 87 former People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri cadres, 383 former Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers cadres, 138 former United People’s Liberation Army cadres and over a hundred Opposition party workers from Congress, APHLC and Autonomous State Demand Committee joined the BJP.

The rally was also attended by MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidyasing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang, deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi, executive members of KAAC, members of Autonomous Council and ruling party workers.