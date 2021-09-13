Tuliram attacks APHLC leader JI Kathar

l won’t dilute statehood demand: CEM

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Sept 12: Chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has said that the demand for the implementation of article 244(A) would not come to an end till it is achieved, even though there is no mention of it in the recent Peace Agreement (MoS) with six armed organisations that was signed on September 4.

He was addressing a gathering at the ceremonial distribution of SUHRID cheques for meritorious students and one-time medical assistance to patients in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday at Dongkamukam organised by the district administration.

Regarding the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar’s attack on the Council in connection with the peace agreement in social media, the CEM said that he was misleading the present-day students.

“Through the agreement, a Central University, Agriculture University, skill development, B.Ed college, railways, roadways, special package, etc. have been granted for the hill districts of Assam,” the CEM said while questioning Kathar’s contribution towards the people.

“Kathar has become a stumbling block for the development of the hill districts, and is on his way to destroy the future of aspiring UPSC or APSC candidates,” he said.

Ronghang said that he would stand for all the citizens of Karbi Anglong and would speak the truth.

Horensing Bey, MP, in his speech said that the present government cares not only for the cultivators but for the students as well.

The MP while attacking the APHLC leader JI Kathar said that he was a cancer to the Karbi Society.

Altogether 167 meritorious students and 83 unwell but meritorious students were given financial assistance by the SUHRID scheme.

The programme was also attended by MLAs Rupsing Teron, Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng, executive members of KAAC, Mangal Sing Timung and Prodip Rongpi, members of Autonomous Council, Prabhat Ch Taro, Pawan Kumar Ray, Chandra Br Chetry and Rina Terangpi, DC of West KA, Utpala Saikia, ADC, Dilip Terang and others.

