Tuliram lashes out at people opposing Karbi peace accord

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Sept 26: “Those opposing the recent tripartite peace agreement with the Centre, state and six armed organisations in Delhi have brought nothing to the people of Karbi Anglong so far,” said chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang while attending as the chief guest at Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) wise Peace and Development Rally at Bhoksong under 1 Duar Amla MAC constituency.

The CEM said, “Under the Agreement and for their sacrifice a wind of change will be seen in the coming days in our hill districts. What have they (Opposition) brought us till now? Has any of their family members shed blood for the cause of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong? So far no contribution was ever seen.”

He further said, “Our team Karbi Anglong always want development and will develop the hill districts at the same time the fight for Autonomous state will continue.”

MLAs Rupsing Teron and Darsing Ronghang also addressed the gathering.

In the rally CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang ceremonially distributed the land pattas to the families of the Duar Amla constituency.

Earlier, CEM Tuliram inaugurated Bhoksong Auditorium Hall in memory of late Motiram Taro and late Anjan Teron. He also inaugurated Pavers Block Road from Borgaon to Bhoksong and Traditional Entrance Gate and Boundary wall of Bhoksong Soil Conservation IB.

Executive members of KAAC, MACs and Board chairmen of KAAC also attended the rally. In the rally 75 workers of Opposition, All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined the ruling BJP.

