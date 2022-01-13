Tuliram Meets CM on Karbi Langpi Project

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 12: The KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang on Wednesday attended the crucial discussion chaired by the chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on finalisation of 24 MW Karbi Langpi Middle- II Hydro Project, APDCL Department in Secretariat.

“Happy to share that the state government had agreed upon the long pending issue regarding sharing of revenue from Karbi Langpi Middle-II Hydro Electric Project including the existing 100 MW project,” the CEM said.

MP Horensing Bey, MLA Darsing Ronghang, Bidya Sing Engleng, Ratan Teron, MD APDCL, Samir Sinha, IAS, principal secretary to CM, secretaries of KAAC and senior officials of APDCL were also present at the meeting.