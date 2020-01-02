Tuliram plays down CAA stir, bats for statehood protest

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 2: “Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are out of the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. So there is no need of protest against the CAA in the three hill districts,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said here on Thursday.

“A joint delegation of KAAC and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) has called on Union home minister Amit Shah to exclude Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao from the purview of CAA. The home minister has agreed and kept the three hill districts out of its purview. All the Sixth Schedule areas have been kept out of the purview of the Act. There is no need to agitate on the issue,” Ronghang said.

“We should be united on the demand for Autonomous State under Article 244(a) of the Constitution of India,” the CEM said.

The CEM informed that eviction notices have been served on the illegal encroachers on the inter-state border of Assam and Nagaland. A court judgement is coming soon on the eviction in Langkaijan, he also said.

The CEM has distributed ex-gratia to 13 martyrs who had sacrificed their lives in the movement for Autonomous State in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in a function at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre here.

There are an estimated 200 martyrs who had lost their lives in the Autonomous State movement.

The CEM also distributed power tillers to ST farmers at 80% subsidy. At the function 60 power tillers were given to farmers under One Time Special Grant. MP Horen Sing Bey, EM Mangal Sing Timung, Prodip Rongpi, Lunsing Teron and Ratan Teron were present in the function.