Tuliram promises better mobile network to voters

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 23: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang campaigned at Langlokso for BJP candidate from 17- Howraghat constituency Darsing Ronghang and 19-Diphu constituency Bidyasing Engleng.

The Langlokso is the meeting point of Howraghat and Diphu constituencies. Out of 6 polling stations, 4 are in 19-Diphu and 2 are in 17- Howraghat constituency. There are more than 5,000 voters in six polling stations.

Wooing the voters CEM said, “I see the mobile network connectivity problem here. I assure you that a mobile tower will be installed. There is one and half year term in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and there are four more years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The assurances made to the people will be fulfilled during this period.”

Going by the memorandum submitted by the villagers of Pinkhat Rongpi village and Greater Langlokso, the CEM assured to construct paver block connecting roads, auditorium, a mini football stadium, RCC bridge across Nihanglangso River, Open Stage at Pinkhat Rongpi village and other development schemes.

Bidyasing Engleng appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of him so that the BJP may form the next government at Dispur.

“You cast your valuable votes in favour of BJP candidates to help it form the next BJP government so that there is more development and progress,” Engleng said.

MP Horensing Bey, EM Raju Tisso and Lunsing Teron were also in the poll meeting.

Meanwhile MAC from Langpher, Ramsing Timung campaigned in favour for Bidyasing Engleng in his constituency. MAC held campaign meetings at Atigaon, Balijan, Hagalakata and Halodhiati.

Addressing one of the meetings the MAC assured a donation of Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of a library at Atigaon after the election.

Bakalia Municipal Board chairman Hemsing Teron and ward commissioners accompanied him in the poll campaign.