Tuliram refutes Nambor Nadi TE encroachment charge

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 31: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Saturday denied the allegation against him of trying to encroach and occupy Nambor Nadi Tea Estate at Santipur in Karbi Anglong saying that it is false and baseless.

“It is completely false and baseless and there may be political conspiracy,” Ronghang told a group of selected media persons here.

“I was on a tour of Bokajan constituency. From Dillai, Bokajan, Sarupathar and Deopani, I went to see the sports complex construction under Special Package of Rs. 10 crore which is in each 24 MAC. The sports complex in Deopani was inside the tea estate. Younger brother said that he has bought the tea estate from one Raktim Hazarika and asked me to go and see it,” Ronghang said.

“I asked him if the documents are ok and he said it was alright. I am not aware of much of it. I learnt that one Bezbaruah is the owner, then it is alright. The owner is the owner, there is no problem. But allegations were made that I went to occupy the estate taking along with me some thugs,” he said.

“There were no goon with me, there were an escort and pilot, six PSOs, 5 cars, engineers, joint secretaries, and my colleagues. There were 8 cars in all as there were government officers as well. Therefore the allegations were completely false and imaginary. I asked my brother to file a case. A case has been filed against Raktim Hazarika in Barpathar police station. The law will take action, truth will come out,” he added.

The CEM said that he is not against anyone or hold any grudge.