Tuliram resumes office

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 21: Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang resumed office after spending 14 days in home quarantine after his wife and son tested COVID-19 positive but now have recovered.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “After 14-day quarantine it’s good to be back in office. I urged everyone to continue to keep strict #SocialDistance, put your mask on, wash your hands frequently with soap. #StayHome. Do not go out unless essential.”

On Monday, six tested positive for COVID-19 in Karbi Anglong district. With the latest cases the total in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong has reached 278 and of this 238 have recovered. 37 are active and 3 have died.