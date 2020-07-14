Tuliram’s wife, son test COVID-19 negative

Corona fear grips people in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 13: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang’s wife Kache Teronpi and son Sengkan Ronghang tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

They have been tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6 after executive member (EM) Khansing Rongpi was tested COVID-19 positive.

However, the test result of EM Rongpi turned positive on Sunday while that of EMs Amar Sing Tisso and Rupsing Teron turned negative. The test result of MAC Ramsing Timung has also come negative. Tisso, Teron and Timung were detected as COVID-19 positive on July 6.

Community transmission is showing its signs in Karbi Anglong.

One Deepak Kr. Yadav (35) has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. His swab was taken on July 9 for testing. Yadav owns a tea stall in front of the District & Session Court here. On a daily basis, lawyers, those having work in the court and others use to have tea in his tea stall.

The grocery store owned by former additional director of agriculture (hills), late Ramsing Hanse at Pirbi Market was sanitized on Monday. Hanse was tested positive on July 5 and died of COVID-19 related complications in GMCH.

As the gravity of the pandemic sets in, the roads and public spaces are becoming more deserted by the day in the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Most of the shops in Diphu have been closed.