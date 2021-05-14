Tura DLSA helpline launched

HT Correspondent

TURA, May 13: The chief judicial magistrate and the secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, on May 11 issued a notification thereby informing the people of the formation of Legal Aid Helpline to assist the people who are in need of help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the notification the legal helpline consists of the district and sessions judge and the chairperson of DLSA, D Kharbateng with contact number 9862584105, MK Lyngdoh, CJM-cum-secretary, DLSA, as nodal officer who can be reached at 9436322007 and DLSA staffs Rupa D Shira and Hemanli M Sangma who can be contacted at 9436313226 and 8787511799. The official e-mail of the DLSA is [email protected], the notification said.