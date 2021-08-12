Tuskers unleashed in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 11: The incidents of man-elephant conflict remain unabated. Reportedly, the wild tuskers are unleashing terror in the wee hours in the interior regions of Hojai. As per information, in search for food two jumbos unleashed havoc at Kenduguri village on Tuesday at around 2 am. The pachyderms damaged the houses of one Pabitra Das and Dinesh Das, and ravaged a store room of Bhaluka Das. Luckily, the villagers saved themselves from the sudden attack of the mammoths. Talking to the media on Wednesday morning, the villagers alleged that despite our repeated complaints, the Forest department pays no heed to our complaints.