Tutors submit memo to Dalgaon MLA 

DALGAON, July 10: The newly provincialised Darrang District Tutors Association submitted a memorandum to the Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman demanding dignity of teachers across the state. President Safiqul Islam and secy Hashem Uddin Sukdar led team met the MLA and discussed various issues of the tutors and students. The association further urged the government to provide all facilities to the schools provincialised on February 5 this year. They also demanded NPS, provincialisation of the post of 4th Grade, financial assistance to the teachers retired without salary.