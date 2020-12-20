Twin blow awaits Congress

Ajanta, Roselina to join BJP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Former minister and Congress MLA from Golaghat constituency Ajanta Neog and Sarupathar MLA Roselina Tirky are likely to join the BJP during the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on December 26.

Miffed over the leadership of the party, especially poor election strategy, both the MLAs have decided to leave the Congress, sources here said.

However, a senior leader of Pradesh BJP said there will not be such joining programme during Shah’s visit to the state. “It is an official visit. No joining programme will be held during his visit,” he added.

There are reports that at least three Congress legislators, one of them expelled for six years for “anti-party activities”, are likely to don saffron when Shah visits the state.

Ajanta Neog has already met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday. Tirkey, was seen at a BJP function in Golaghat district a few days ago.

The third MLA, Rajdeep Goala, represents Lakhipur Assembly constituency and was expelled by the Congress in October.

“Such theories are flying around. But this implies the BJP has no trust in its own leaders and try to poach from other parties to be in power,” the BJP leader said.

The name of a fourth legislator, Sushanta Borgohain, has been doing the rounds too. However, the former Thowrah MLA released a video saying he would not be leaving the Congress.

Soon after the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress had lost its Baithalangso MLA Mansing Rongpi. He quit the Congress and won the seat again on a BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday removed Ajanta Neog from Golaghat District Congress Committee president’s post with immediate effect.

“Smt. Ajanta Neog, MLA, president, Golaghat District Congress Committee is hereby removed from the post of DCC president with immediate effect. This has the approval of All India Congress Committee,” stated an order issued by Ranjan Bora, general secretary (organisation) of the APCC.

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest development, leader of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia said that it doesn’t mean that quitting of Ajanta Neog from the Congress would incur a great loss to the party.

“If someone does injustice to the party, despite getting so much from it, then I am ready to agree to any decision taken by the party,” said Saikia.