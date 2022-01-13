Twin Blow for Arrested Nagaon MVI

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 12: Nagaon Police remanded MVI Homen Chandra Das for further interrogation on Wednesday. Significantly, police sought him for 10 days in police custody from the court but court granted him respite of 5 days, sources added.

Police caught him and other two employees of Nagaon district transport office red handed on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a vehicle owner for issuing a fitness certificate.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of the state Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, the authority concerned of the department issued suspension orders with immediate effect against MVI Homen Chandra Das and Grade IV employee Pranab Mahanta on Wednesday, sources said.

The commissioner of Transport will inquire into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

It may be mentioned that Balwant Kaur, who is an outsider, and not a government employee, has also been arrested by police.