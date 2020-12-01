Twin murder charge against Debolal Gorlosa

HC reserve order on Habibur Rahman case

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict in Habibur Rahman murder case, while North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa appeared before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Haflong in connection with Purnendu- Nindu killing case.

A single bench judge of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Rumi Kumari Phuna will fix the date of judgment in connection with Assam Police constable Habibur Rahman, who was allegedly murdered by Debolal Gorlosa on April 27, 2007 at Gera Village in Dima Hasao.

Former MAC Prafulla Phanglo along with Habibur Rahman was going to Gera Village to hand over a demanded amount of Rs. 50 lakh to Debolal Gorlosa alias Denial Dimasa. At that time Debolal Gorlosa was deputy C-in-C of DHD (J).

Later, Gorlosa demanded the service arm from the PSO Habibur Rahman. When he denied to hand it over the service arms, Gorlosa snatched away the arms and shot Habibur Rahman dead.

An FIR was lodged by Bikash Thousan, who was the driver of the vehicle, at the Diyungmukh Police Station. On July 27, 2018, one co-accused Miput Rajiyung alias Action Dimasa became witness of the case.

In his statement Rajiyung stated before the Dima Hasao District & Session Judge that Habibur Rahman was killed by Denial Dimasa. After recording the statement, the District & Session Judge passed an order for hearing additional charge upon Debolal Gorlosa.

But, later, Gorlosa challenged the order of District & Session Judge before the Gauhati High Court.

The High Court on Tuesday completed the hearing on the case. However, the date of judgement is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, CEM Gorlosa appeared before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Dima Hasao in Haflong on Tuesday in connection with the brutal murder of former CEM Purnendu Langthasa and EM Nindu Langthasa.

Heavily armed terrorists of the DHD (J) shot dead Purnendu Langthasa and Nindu Langthasa near village Langlai Hasnu on June 5, 2007.

The court has fixed December 7 as next date of hearing of the case.

The court also directed Gorlosa to submit bail bond within seven days. The court also asked the police to make security arrangements on the date of next hearing as the high profile case.