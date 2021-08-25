Two abandoned leopard cubs rescued in Peren village

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 24: Two abandoned leopard cubs were found at Tening village in Peren district of Nagaland. The cubs were found by a group of four boys, all aged around 12 years, in a hollowed tree near a stream adjacent to the paddy fields of the village when they went downstream for a bath on August 20.

The boys – Njancham, Kaisithui, Khouralung and Wiramsiaged – brought the cubs to the village after which a resident of the village, Chamdinbo, who is a government high school teacher, informed the Tening administration for necessary assistance in handing over the cubs to authorities concerned.

The whereabouts of the mother of the cubs is still unknown. The cubs were relocated to Nagaland Zoological Park in Dimapur on Sunday. Tening EAC Tumben P Tsanglao and forest range officer Namsibo facilitated transfer of the two cubs from Tening village to the park. Tsanglao said the officials of Nagaland Zoological Park and Peren district forest division initiated necessary protocols for immediate transfer of the cubs to the park for specialised care and protection.

