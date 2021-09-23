Two arrested for illegal land broking in WKA

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 22: In the continued action against land brokers by the state government the police have arrested two employees of Donkamokam Revenue Circle, West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday night. The Revenue office employees that were picked up are mandal of Dwar Amla, Mohansing Teron (48), son of Late Kania Teron, Ward No 4, under Baithalangso police station and lat mandal of Hawaipur Mouza, Ranjit Bey (25), son of Sarsing Bey, Kekang village under Baithalangso police station.

Earlier, the police on Tuesday arrested four land brokers in Karbi Anglong. Suman Das of Rongkut and Satyendra Das of Tarabasa were arrested from Howraghat. These two used to operate under Phuloni Circle in Karbi Anglong for the last four years.

Land brokers Tilak Lama and Raju Sarma were arrested from Santipur under Borpathar Police Station in Bokajan Sub-Division.