Two arrested from Aadhaar centre for asking bribe

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Oct 19: Two people of Dakshin Dharamtul Aadhaar centre were arrested on Monday while accepting bribes against the issue of Aadhar card registration.

The arrested persons have been identified as computer operator Hafijur Rahman and computer assistant Debabrat Das. As per information, the Morigaon DC sent a police team led by SP Nanda Singh Borkala to the centre after receiving repeated complaints against the duo.