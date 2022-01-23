Two Arrested on Drug Charges

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 22: The driver of a minibus and his helper were arrested on Saturday and 5.02 gm of suspected brown sugar was recovered from their possession. The minibus was seized by the police.

A police source said that on the basis of specific information a search was conducted at Dahotia Ali under Pulibor Police Station.

A Traveller bus bearing the registration no. AS-03-BC-0335 was intercepted and the two persons apprehended were Pankaj Chakraborty (34 yrs), the helper who is a resident of Cinnamara, Rupnagar, and Md Muhibur Rahman (40yrs), the driver, a resident of Pujadubi, Ward no 3.

Police seized 5.02 grams of drugs, suspected to be Brown sugar and two mobile handsets from their possession, the source added.

The team was led by deputy superintendent (HQ) and OC, Pulibor.

In this regard a case has been registered vide Pulibor PS Case No 46/2022 U/S 21(b)/29 of NDPS Act.