Two arrested with ganja at Abhayapuri 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
ABHAYAPURI, June 3: Abhayapuri Police in Bongaigaon arrested two persons with cannabis on Wednesday night.
Police conducted the raid at the house of one Mehboob Alom at Borigaon and seized ganja of over 1 kg.
Mehboob and his associate Altaf alias Tiklu were arrested in the operation. Police said Mehboob used to sell ganja from his residence for a long period of time.
“Tiklu was also involved in other crimes earlier,” said Abhayapuri police station officer-in-charge Binanda Basumatary.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.