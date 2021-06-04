Friday, June 4
Two arrested with ganja at Abhayapuri 

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, June 3: Abhayapuri Police in Bongaigaon arrested two persons with cannabis on Wednesday night.

Police conducted the raid at the house of one Mehboob Alom at Borigaon and seized ganja of over 1 kg.

Mehboob and his associate Altaf alias Tiklu were arrested in the operation. Police said Mehboob used to sell ganja from his residence for a long period of time.

“Tiklu was also involved in other crimes earlier,” said Abhayapuri police station officer-in-charge Binanda Basumatary.

