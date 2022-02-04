Two Arrested With Heroin

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 3: Acting on a secret information, a Naka checking was set up in front of CCI Bokajan CRPF camp, police intercepted a Wagon-R car without registration at around 7 am on Thursday. On being searched, 51 soap boxes containing 660 grams heroin were recovered from the vehicle. In this regard one male and one female have been arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as Ashukho (45), S. Shila (36) of Nagaland.

Ashukho used to deliver drugs to Baba Hazarika who was arrested recently along with 695 grams heroin (Ref-Khatkhati PS case no 08/22).

The operation was led by SDPO, John Das, APS and assisted by Inspector, Mwblik Brahma OC Bokajan, ASCOM Rabi Gill C 20 CRPF Camp Bokajan, APRG Camp Bokajan and police staff.