Two Assam Students Crack UPSC Exam

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Jan 5: Two candidates from Assam have brought laurels to the state after clearing the UPSC mains examination, 2020.

They are Ratul Roy and Neha Borah.

Ratul Roy, who hails from Pathsala in Bajali district, has cleared the (Central Armed Police Force) CAPF (AC) examination. He has secured the 177th position, conducted by the Union Public Service examination 2020.

The results of the CAPF examination were declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Ratul Roy’s father, Surath Roy, was a tea seller in Pathsala, who passed away a few years ago, leaving him with his mother, Golapi Roy due to which he had to face many struggles during his student life.

Ratul Roy was working in the Indian Navy since 2006 but took voluntary retirement in 2021.

Though he faced immense hardships owing to his weak financial condition, Roy never gave up on his dreams and persisted in his efforts

Ratul Roy while expressing his happiness at clearing the UPSC examination said, “Poverty should be taken as a challenge. Some people remain mentally backward and some others economically backward. One should not think of himself or herself as destitute.”

Meanwhile, Neha Borah, who has also cleared UPSC, CAPF examination, secured the 52nd rank. Hailing from Tezpur, Borah is currently based in New Delhi, and is the daughter of Topeswar Borah, a retired CRPF member and Mina Das Borah, a CRPF deputy commandant presently posted in Lucknow.

“Today whatever I’m it is because of my parents. They always helped me in every step of my life,” Neha Borah said.