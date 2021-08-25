Two-day long photo exhibition celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav concludes

We should all remember the struggle and sacrifices of freedom fighters: Queen Oja

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: The two-day long photo exhibition on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organised as part of the iconic week celebration by Regional Outreach Bureau, Guwahati ended on Tuesday. Gracing the closing ceremony as the chief guest, Queen Oja, MP, Lok Sabha said in her address that we should all remember the struggle and sacrifices of the freedom fighters. The contribution of freedom fighters towards this country always inspires us, she said. Talking about the pandemic situation in the country, MP Oja said that India is facing the biggest struggle. She emphasised on the importance of helping each other to overcome the Covid pandemic and said that to defeat the pandemic, everybody needs to be aware and follow covid protocol.

Gracing the occasion as the guest of honour, Kishore Thakuria, director, Department of Cultural Affairs, government of Assam said in his speech that India is celebrating its 75 years of independence today due to the bravery of the freedom fighters.

In Tuesday’s closing ceremony, the prizes and certificates of online competitions on Arts and Slogan writing held on Monday had also been distributed to the winners and participants. As part of the celebration of the iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Regional Outreach Bureau organised this photo exhibition on the freedom struggle at Rabindra Bhawan from Monday. SN Pradhan, additional director general, Northeast Zone, ministry of information and broadcasting and Arijit Chakraborty, deputy director, Regional Outreach Bureau, Guwahati were also present in the closing ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Outreach Bureau organised Fit India Run 2.0 in the city with an aim to create awareness among the young masses. Jiten Das, Karate coach, directorate of sports and youth affairs, government of Assam took part in the event as the chief guest. The officials and staff of Regional Outreach Bureau and Press Information Bureau participated in the Freedom Run.

To celebrate the iconic week beginning from August 23 to August 29, 2021, the Regional Outreach Bureau is also organising online quiz, art, slogan and extempore competitions for school and college going students throughout this week.

The iconic week under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated by the ministry of information and broadcasting across the country which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India.

To celebrate this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Doordarshan and All India Radio, Guwahati are also broadcasting special programmes to reach the maximum number of people. The Regional News Unit of All India Radio, Guwahati has started a quiz competition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for listeners every Wednesday at 6.45 pm bulletin. AIR, Guwahati is also broadcasting daily “Azadi Ka Safar, Akashvani Ke Saath” show at 9.15 am. DD News Guwahati is also telecasting all the events related to this iconic week regularly.