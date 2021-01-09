Two-day Science Mela begins at Tumpreng

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 9: A two-day programme began at Tumpreng Higher Secondary School, West Karbi Anglong titled ‘Rural Science Mela 2019-20’ on January 9.

The program was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Sayyad Israful Rehman in collaboration with Assam Science Society, Tumpreng Branch which was also attended by Donkamukam Ranger Bidyutpal Ronghang West KA, retired Joint Director Agril Dept Dayal Kro, Teachers, President Tumpreng Branch Science Society Vishnu Nerolla, Academicians and students from 20 schools.

DC in his speech said that the present day as ‘Science age’ in which he categorically mentioned the students for close observation of things, and asked the teachers to clear the doubts whichever question they asked. “I want you to become a scientist in the coming days,” DC reiterated.