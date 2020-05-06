Two Diphu-Guwahati buses to operate from today

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 5: Two Guwahati-bound buses are set to begin operations from Diphu at 6:30 am from Wednesday, soon after the State government permitted plying of private busses with 50 percent occupancy.

The relaxation is given as per the third phase of lockdown guidelines to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 3, Assam State Disaster Management has issued an order allowing city bus, intra-district and inter-district buses to ply with 50 percent capacity. As per order only 50 percent of the bus can operate at one time.

On Monday the bus owners were reluctant to operate their buses with 50 percent occupancy as it is not making enough even for the cost of fuel.

Karbi Anglong Bus Association, president, Lokhiram Bordoloi said, “The DC (Deputy Commissioner) has allowed us to operate busses with 50 percent capacity, which means with 40 seat capacity we could carry only 20 passengers and 50 seats capacity we could carry only 25 passengers.”

“Reducing to 50 percent capacity is part of social distancing. But with limited number of passengers and increase in the price of diesel we cannot make up for the lost. After discussing again with the DC today (May 05) we are starting to operate two busses from here to Guwahati to and fro. Time of departure is 6.30 a.m.,” Bordoloi informed. Fare is Rs. 290 which is as per the fare of Assam State Transportation Corporation.