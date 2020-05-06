Two fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam, number touches 44

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: The state has reported two fresh positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 44 on Tuesday.

The cases were reported from Kokrajhar and Goalpara districts.

Confirming the news, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported from Kokrajhar district and that the patient has a travel history of visiting Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

“One person from Kokrajhar dist, with a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, has tested positive for #COVID-19,” the minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Asan Ali is a vegetable vendor and a resident of village Ballamguri (Joyma) from Srirampur in Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon sub division.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 44.

Earlier on the day, the minister had confirmed another case from Goalpara district.

“One person from Goalpara has tested positive for #COVID19. Since the person is under containment zone, there is no need to fear. Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 43,” he tweeted.

The state has reported 44 positive cases for COVID-19, including nine from Golaghat, six from Morigaon, six from Goalpara, five each cases from Dhubri and Bongaigaon, four from Nalbari, two from Karimganj and one each from South Salmara, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Kokrajhar districts.

Out of 44 COVID-19 patients, one patient from Hailakandi district died. Altogether 32 others were discharged from various hospitals. The state has now 11 active cases.