Two held for torturing minor in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Oct 27: Dibrugarh Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the torturing of a minor child, employed in a hotel at Greenwood Tea Estate, in Dibrugarh.

The accused persons have been identified as- Abinash Gowala and Biki Gupta (owner) of the hotel.

They were arrested in connection with the Lahoal PS case no. 336/21 u/s 448/294/325/34 IPC, R/W Sec 14 of The Child Labour Act, R/W Sec 75 JJ Act.

According to a source, a video was viral in social media where it was seen that a person was slapping the minor in the hotel and the other person was trying to save the minor from the person.

In the CCTV footage it was clearly seen that the minor was badly slapped by the person who was identified as Abinash Gowala.

Sources said Abinash Gowala parked his motorcycle in front of the hotel and the minor child took his motorcycle and parked it on the other side.

The person was infuriated after seeing that his motorcycle was parked on the other side and slapped the minor for touching his motorcycle.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “The two persons were arrested after we found the CCTV footage that the minor was assaulted by a person. We have sent both of them to Judicial custody. We have handed over the minor to Childline.”

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.