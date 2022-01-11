Two Hostels of AAU Declared Containment Areas After 42 Girls Tested Positive

State Launches Covid-19 Booster Dose

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 10: Along with the rest of the country, the precautionary Covid-19 booster dose was launched in Assam by state Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Health minister said that the booster doses would at first be given to frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with stress on co-morbidities.

Mahanta said that the booster vaccine was being given after a gap of nine months, that is those who had taken their second shot on April 10 were given the booster dose today and this would continue for different age brackets.

It may be mentioned that Jorhat has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases from the past week with the Punjab National Bank, Babupatty branch being declared a containment zone after 18 employees tested positive and two hostels of Assam Agricultural University being declared containment areas after 42 girls tested positive in both the hostels, on Sunday.

The number of positive cases have climbed to 96 after a low of single digit in the last week of December, 2021.

PTI adds from Guwahati: NHM Mission director Lakshmanan S said that the exercise has begun across the state in the existing vaccination centres and beneficiaries have started coming in.

“We have around 4.5-5 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in Assam. They all will be given the booster dose and the drive has begun,” he told PTI.

Lakshmanan also said that an estimated 23 lakh people above 60 years of age will also get the third dose if nine months have passed since their second dose.

When asked about the vaccine stock, he said, “There is absolutely no shortage of vaccines. On an average, we are vaccinating more than two lakh people every day and we have a stock of 75 lakh jabs at the moment.”

In its daily bulletin on Sunday night, the National Health Mission (NHM) had said that a total of 3,89,91,520 doses of vaccines have been administered. This included 2,26,32,703 first doses and 1,63,58,817 second doses.

It had said that a total of 57,158 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,22,016 shots on Saturday.

A total of 11,498 children between 15 and 18 years of age received the first jab across the state on Sunday, NHM had said.