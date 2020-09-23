Two inter-state ATM burglars arrested at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 23: Based on intelligence inputs, Nagaon police led by ASP (Head Quarter) Mohan Lal Meena (IPS) arrested two hardcore members of a large inter-state gang of ATM burglars from Lanka in Hojai district.

However, one burglar managed to escape from a police dragnet. Police also recovered an ATM cutter gas cylinder and other machinery tools from the house of the absconder. According to sources, the arrested burglars have been identified as Abdul Rahman (54) of Islambasti and Dilwar Hussain (37) of Bamungaon Beelpar at Lanka in Hojai district and the one who escaped as Sahabuddin Laskar of Jamunamukh in Hojai district.

Speaking to HT correspondent on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohan Lal Meena said that the arrested burglars had links with a large group of inter-state ATM burglars across the country and many of them had been already arrested by police in various states. Besides, he said that the arrested two burglars were directly involved in the burglary case of Dimaruguri SBI ATM on January 14, 2020 last.